Leeds marketing agency expands agri-tech client roster with SugaROx client win

Leeds-based full-service marketing specialist, Fantastic has been appointed by SugaROx, a UK-based specialist in developing precision biostimulants for the global agricultural market, as the agency ramps up further growth in Q3.

SugaROx is at the forefront of agri-tech innovation, developing nature-inspired biostimulant solutions that help farmers and producers improve crop resilience, quality, and yield to boost the sustainability and profitability of food production.

Fantastic also represents York-based AgriSound, the UK’s leading agri-tech company developing bioacoustic monitoring technology, which recommended Fantastic’s consultancy-led approach to the senior team at SugaROx.

SugaROx is now benefitting from Fantastic’s flagship ‘Insight’ strategic business discovery programme, which will see the development and execution of a comprehensive strategic communications and marketing programme, alongside a new highly discoverable and accessible website, presenting an encompassing online presence and overview of SugaROx’s brand story, with ongoing product development updates.

Stefanie Hopkins, communications director at Fantastic

Commenting on the collaboration with SugaROx, Fantastic’s communications director, Stefanie Hopkins, said:“We’re pleased to have added SugaROx to our client roster, as we continue to boost our expertise within the agri-tech space. SugaROx is doing critical work in its field, and we’re thrilled to be supporting another leading developer of agri-tech solutions.

“The first phase of activity is about to get underway, and we look forward to working with SugaROx to deliver a powerful marketing strategy and drive tangible results to help grow their business’s operations and brand awareness on a national and global level.”

SugaROx’s business development director, Bianca Forte, said: “We were looking for a marketing partner that not only understood our science and market, but could bring clear and creative insight to help tell our story. Fantastic stood out for their strategic thinking, collaborative approach, and track record in delivering real value for people who we know and trust.

“As our science-led, field-proven biostimulants are gaining traction in the UK and abroad, we’re excited to work with Fantastic to drive the awareness and grow the investment into our work to provide precision biostimulant solutions to solve global food production challenges.”

Dr Cara Griffiths, co-founder and CTO, and Dr Maria Oszvald, plant biologist, at SugaROx inspecting a wheat field

Fantastic is aiming for a record-breaking year, to surpass 2024, targeting £2.2 million revenue in 2025. The agency’s recent client wins include the largest independent British manufacturer of bi-fold hardware and bi-fold door systems, Leach Colour, an industry-leading print and production services provider, Fluid, a Leeds based IT consulting firm.

