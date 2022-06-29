The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years, helping it grow its market share to a record nine per cent.

The German discounter already has more than 960 stores across the UK and is looking for freehold town centre or edge-of-town sites of around 1.5 acres.

Aldi wants to build dozens of new stores across the UK. Picture: Neil Cross

It wants sites that are able to fit a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket is offering a finder’s fee for people who successfully recommend a site – including members of the public – of either 1.5 per cent of the freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Aldi UK national property director George Brown said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious growth plans and change that.

“Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate property so we’d encourage people to share any suitable suggestions and get it touch.”

The list of areas Aldi is targeting for new stores includes north Leeds and Otley.

To recommend a site, visit aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns.

All the UK locations on Aldi's wishlist

