Leeds leaders gather for debut book launch at The Printworks

Kate Pearlman-Shaw at The Printworks

More than 120 leaders, friends and colleagues gathered in Leeds and London to celebrate the launch of UK psychologist Kate Pearlman-Shaw’s debut book, The Psychology of Effective Leadership: This Works.

Having lived in Leeds all her life, Kate, a double Chartered Psychologist with the British Psychological Society, had worked with leaders and teams across industries and countries, but said it was important to her that Leeds was the first place to launch her book.

“Holding this event in Leeds felt very special to me,” said Kate, who had more than 40 years of experience in her field.

“It is my home, and I have seen first-hand the talent, resilience and creativity of leaders in this city. It felt right that Leeds should be the first place to celebrate this book before we took it to London.”

Colin Booth, CEO of Luminate Education Group, opened the event, describing how the methods in The Psychology of Effective Leadership: This Works had transformed the Group.

He said: “The impact of the training we had was huge. When I read the book, all of the content of the training we had is there and I acknowledged how well it had worked for Luminate Education Group.”

Gill Green, Chartered Clinical and Coaching Psychologist, gave a similar endorsement at the London launch at Wallacespace, St Pancras, saying: “This is a much-needed book for now, full of practical methods that do work.”

The Psychology of Effective Leadership: This Works came at a vital time when organisational leaders were grappling with enormous changes and were under increasing strain to do more with less.

“I wanted to write something practical to help those who came to work with such positive intent, yet struggled with the role of being a leader. I took complex methods and validated research, and created simple approaches that worked,” said Kate.

“I thought that current-day leaders were in a double bind – a psychological concept that describes situations where we are confronted with two irreconcilable demands at the same time, in this case therapist to strategist, or wellbeing advisor to taskmaster. I wanted to write a book for leaders that was practical and accessible, a ‘to-do’ book, so they could get immediate help with how to live in this complex double bind.”

The book tackled the 14 most frequently asked challenges, dilemmas and questions that Kate regularly heard in her Executive Coaching and Leadership Development Consultancy practice.

Early reviewers praised the book as “a must-have manual for any leader” (Nina Williams, Global Director of People and Culture), “masterfully blends complex neuroscience with practical leadership insights, making this book immediately captivating” (Tina Reid, HR Director, GatenbySanderson), and “I can’t recommend it enough if you want to bring together a high-performing and cohesive team” (Deborah Saffer, Director of Information Security, Liberty Specialty Markets).

For more information, please visit: www.pearlman-shawconsultancy.co.uk