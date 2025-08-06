Kennedy Building Victoria Road: Landmark property in Leeds' South Bank sells for more than £1m

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
A landmark building in Leeds has changed hands in a deal worth more than £1m.

The Kennedy Building, on Victoria Road, was sold by travel experts North America Travel Service, who had called the site home since 1998.

The Kennedy Building has sold for more than £1m.
The Kennedy Building has sold for more than £1m. | Fox Lloyd Jones

Property advisors Fox Lloyd Jones, acting for the firm’s former bosses, sealed the sale to Regional REIT.

They’re wasting no time - as there are already plans for the building, which comprises more than 6,000 square feet, to hit the leasing market.

There are also long-term plans for a redevelopment of the site, which have been made possible by the scrapping of HS2 safeguarding in the area. This has opened new opportunities across Leeds’ booming South Bank regeneration zone.

Eamonn Stones, senior asset manager at ESR Europe which externally manages Regional REIT, said: “This acquisition marks an important step in our wider growth strategy to assemble and optimise Central Park.

“The Kennedy Building enhances our footprint and unlocks future potential for redevelopment.”

Nick Salkeld, director at Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “We’re pleased to have secured a successful outcome for our clients, marking a new chapter for the building and NATS who have been owner occupiers since 1998.

“The opportunity generated strong interest from both owner occupiers and developers due to its lot size as a Freehold HQ office offering development potential in this exciting area of the city.”

