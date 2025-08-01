Leeds land and property firm makes staff promotions in readiness for further growth

A leading land, consent management and stakeholder engagement practice is positioning itself for further growth after making eight promotions in its Leeds office.

Ardent, a major player in some of the most significant infrastructure and regeneration projects across the UK and Ireland, has recognised the achievements of employees across the business, which has offices in Leeds, London, Birmingham, Warrington, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow.

The company, which reached the 200 staff mark earlier this year, has made a total of 33 promotions across its teams as it strives to grow by another 25 per cent by June 2026.

From the Land Referencing team in Leeds, Ellen Brailsford has been promoted to Land Access Consultant, Louie Hincliffe and Louisa Getley to Senior Consultant while Amrita Obhan and Jack Hume have taken up the position of Senior Land Referencer.

Jim Doyle has been promoted to Director in the Consent Management Consultancy practice and in the Valuation & Compensation team, Serena Leach and Olivia Pagdin have risen to the roles of Senior Associate Director and Senior Surveyor, respectively.

Elsewhere in the business, Kieran Craddock has been promoted to the role of Associate Director, Sarah Clark has been promoted to Project Manager and Ed Quine has taken up the role of Surveyor.

A further 13 employees in Land Referencing have received promotions with Louise O’Brien moving to the position of Senior Consultant.

Sean McDonnell, Lauren McComb, Harry Day and Bethan Bloor have been promoted to Consultant and Matthew Lang is now operating as a Land Access Consultant.

Ajeet Shoker, Erin Lloyd, George Horsely, Laima Janaudite, Thomas Bowen, Alasdair McKay and Jude Russell have all taken up the position of Senior Land Referencer.

There were six promotions in the company’s Land Assembly directorate with Katy Moore, Kieran Ward, Phil Simper and Jemima Bright all being named Associate, while Hector Inglis was appointed as Senior Surveyor and Alice Webb as Surveyor.

Digital Solutions employees Heather Tumilty and Scott McGee have moved up to the roles of Senior Software Developer and Associate Technical Director, respectively, and Ines Pires, who works in Marketing, has been appointed Digital Marketing Executive.

Jon Stott, Group Managing Director of Ardent, said: “We’re growing as a business, with 51 more employees now on board compared to 12 months ago, and our people are growing with us.

“Our staff are learning and developing all the time, as we continue to provide expert advice on major transport, utilities, renewables and regeneration projects across the country, and that ultimately benefits us as a business and our clients too.

“We’re delighted to see so much progression within our team and even happier to reward this in the shape of well-deserved promotions right across the business.”

Jon added: “Ardent is entering a critical period, with strategic growth taking place right across the country.

“We have been able to attract some of the best people in our industry by making Ardent an attractive proposition and an appealing place to work. Prospective employees know that when they join Ardent, they will be given every opportunity to grow and thrive with us.

“To remain on an upward trajectory, and to achieve our ambitious targets, we will continue to invest in the development of our staff and ensure we grow as one.”

Ardent aims to gain B Corp accreditation later this year to further underline its credentials as a fair and responsible employer and its commitment to social and environmental values.