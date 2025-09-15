Leeds land and property company makes senior hire to push digital overhaul

A Leeds land, consent management and stakeholder engagement practice has hired a tech visionary to lead a digital transformation of the business.

Ardent, which works within the consenting and delivery of projects across the transport, renewables, utilities and regeneration sectors, has taken on Jim Tidball as part of the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

The business, which has offices in Leeds, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Warrington, Dublin and Glasgow, has powered through the 200 staff mark and is on course to reach 250 by June 2026.

It has invested in training for its teams across the UK and the addition of Jim will see an even sharper focus on digital technology to improve its efficiency within the company and offer a better service to clients.

Jim Tidball has been appointed to deliver a digital transformation of Ardent

Jim has handled significant budgets and supported major digital projects in a career spanning more than 30 years.

He began his career as webmaster with the Atomic Weapons Establishment and has since operated within the public sector, helping to transform the digital capabilities of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Department of Health & Social Care and the Ministry of Defence.

Jim said: “In my previous roles, I’ve been working in sectors and specialisms that are saving lives and helping protect the country. Ultimately, the work you do with IT and digital has to contribute to the bigger picture of the organisaton you’re working for.

“Here at Ardent, the team is helping to create meaningful change for the economy and society by supporting transport, renewables, utilities and regeneration projects.

“My job is to ensure everyone here is using digital more efficiently and effectively. It comes down to people, processes, data and technology and making sure they are all aligned.

“Ultimately, we want to take everyone – from the most junior to the most senior colleague – with us on this transformation journey to ultimately make it easier to win new clients and deliver for those we already have.”

Jon Stott, group managing director of Ardent, said the appointment was a further example of the company’s ambition.

He said: “The work the team does here at Ardent is helping to facilitate change across the UK and Ireland, and we have worked extremely hard over the past couple of years to add people who fit with our ethos and culture.

“We’ve invested in training – at all levels – and also in the support we offer to the team.

“However, a business with serious growth ambitions has to look at what it is doing in the digital space and we are delighted to have Jim on board.

“His credentials and experience are second to none and we look forward to working with him to help drive us forward.”