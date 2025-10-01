Leeds hotel reveals major bedroom expansion plan

A south Leeds hotel has revealed plans to add dozens of new bedrooms as part of a major extension.

The extension at Village Hotel Club Leeds South in Tingley will add 48 modern new bedrooms to the existing facilities.

Work will be completed over 12 months, with the hotel remaining fully operational throughout the construction period. The extension will be linked by a bridge to the main building.

Andrew Weisz, head of property at Village Hotel Club, said: “In response to growing customer demand, we’re delighted to be adding 48 new bedrooms to our Leeds South hotel, all while ensuring minimal disruption for our guests. We look forward to completing the works with the team and introducing our new, modern bedrooms to guests over the coming months and years.”

Russell WBHO has been appointed to complete the work.

Gareth Russell, managing director at Russell WBHO, said: “This contract underlines the strength of our growing partnership with Village Hotel Club and capability to deliver multiple turnkey projects across the country.

“Our work is part of a major investment and upgrade programme, incorporating a new design model that optimises space and enhances the guest experience. Our priority is to deliver construction to the highest standards while minimising disruption, ensuring the hotel can function as normal and guests continue to enjoy their stay.”