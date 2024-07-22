Leeds hosts 32nd conference for the Council for Hospitality Management Education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds has welcomed hospitality experts, as the city plays host to the 32nd Council for Hospitality Management Education (CHME) conference.

Following the support of conferencing bureau, Conference Leeds, the city saw 75 academic, industry and governmental hospitality experts attend Leeds Beckett University.

This year’s conference had a focus on the impact the hospitality sector has on the environment, community and workplace, providing an active forum where attendees from academia, industry and government have the opportunity to share challenges, cutting-edge research and case studies.

The CHME conference has always been a pivotal gathering and this year’s conference was no exception. Throughout the week the organisers hosted several sessions to cover a variety of valuable topics reflecting the council’s commitment to addressing the pressing issues and dynamic changes within the hospitality sector. These included empowering mental health within the workplace, the disruption of licensed accommodations, the industry’s skills divide and how to address this and the effectiveness of corporate social responsibility.

Council for Hospitality Management Education hosted their recent conference at Leeds Beckett University

Leeds is a centre of excellence for the hospitality industry with the School of Events, Tourism and Hospitality Management at Leeds Beckett University, which is ranked among the best in the world.

Dr Peter Robinson, Head of the Centre for Tourism and Hospitality Management at Leeds Beckett University, said: “We were delighted to be able to host the 2024 Council for Hospitality Management Education Conference at Leeds Beckett.

“The conference provided an opportunity to welcome academics from around the world to our campus to share their research and for us to showcase our campus and the city.

“We are now looking forward to hosting ATLAS 2026 (The Association for Tourism and Leisure Education and Research), which will see around 150 academics visiting the city for 4 days.”

Claire Heap, Head of Conference Leeds, commented: “The hospitality sector is pivotal to the success of the visitor economy nationally and it was fantastic to see the city play host to The Council for Hospitality Management Education Annual Conference at Leeds Beckett University, discussing hugely important subjects for the sector, ensuring that it is ready to face challenges and continues to thrive.

“We hope the delegates enjoyed attending our conference in Leeds and had the opportunity to take in our unrivalled hospitality during their visit.”

