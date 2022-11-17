Leeds homelessness charity's head office transformed into 'wonderful' new space by volunteers
Kind-hearted volunteers have helped transform the base of a Leeds charity that fights homelessness.
The Turning Lives Around (TLA) venue, at Ashbrooke Business park on Parkside Lane, was refurbished by the team of 12 volunteers from financial specialist Evelyn Partners
TLA operates predominantly in Leeds and Wakefield and aims to prevent homelessness among some of the most vulnerable in society.
As part of the transformation, volunteers painted the charity's meeting rooms, kitchen and toilets.
Mia Cameron, senior manager at TLA, said she was overjoyed with the transformation.
She said: “When our teams come into the meeting room to train, learn, network, team build or reflect, they will feel instant calm and joy.
"It’s a wonderful therapeutic space that is multi-functional and fun and will allow our teams to grow.”
As part of the renovation project, the volunteers also added cork board and projector walls to the head office space.
The project was organised by Employee Volunteering, a not-for-profit organisation that links major corporations with charities.