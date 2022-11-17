The Turning Lives Around (TLA) venue, at Ashbrooke Business park on Parkside Lane, was refurbished by the team of 12 volunteers from financial specialist Evelyn Partners

TLA operates predominantly in Leeds and Wakefield and aims to prevent homelessness among some of the most vulnerable in society.

As part of the transformation, volunteers painted the charity's meeting rooms, kitchen and toilets.

Volunteers from Evelyn Partners with their freshly painted yellow wall at TLA.

Mia Cameron, senior manager at TLA, said she was overjoyed with the transformation.

She said: “When our teams come into the meeting room to train, learn, network, team build or reflect, they will feel instant calm and joy.

"It’s a wonderful therapeutic space that is multi-functional and fun and will allow our teams to grow.”

As part of the renovation project, the volunteers also added cork board and projector walls to the head office space.

Volunteers from Evelyn Partners putting the chalkboard up in the TLA head office.