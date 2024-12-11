Leeds-headquartered Spinks enters agreement with Polish spring manufacturer, Nestor Springs, to license QuadCoil® spring technology

Leeds-based Spinks, a leading supplier of high-quality, innovative pocket springs and components to the mattress and furniture industry, has entered into a licence agreement with Poland-based spring manufacturer Nestor Springs, to introduce cutting-edge QuadCoil® technology to the Polish market.

Spinks, which holds worldwide rights* to the patented QuadCoil® spring technology after partnering with US-based Texas Pocket Springs, has now granted Nestor Springs exclusive use of this innovative spring system in Poland, as well as collaborative rights in the rest of Europe.

The QuadCoil® system is entirely glue-free, constructed using just two materials – steel and pocket cloth – ensuring it is fully recyclable at the end of its life. Its glue-free, quad design enhances flexibility, independence, and comfort, delivering a superior sleep experience.

Protected by European and international patents, the spring unit is renowned for its exceptional stability and performance as a core component, and is widely regarded as one of the best pocket spring systems on the market.

Spinks QuadCoil Technology

Darren Marcangelo, Managing Director at Spinks Ltd, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Nestor Springs, which will bring our QuadCoil® technology to a new market.

“Their team has built a fantastic business, and this is a great opportunity for our patented technology to reach consumers in Poland and drive growth across the region."

Spinks’ focus on innovation, superior quality, and sustainability has driven its success in the global marketplace, last year earning the business a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

*Spinks holds the worldwide rights to the QuadCoil® spring technology, excluding the Americas and South Africa.