Taxi drivers have been a central part of Leeds for longer than you may think.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the days of horse-drawn carriages to today, when hybrid powered vehicles transport users to their destination, drivers have developed a special relationship with and knowledge of the city.

The development of new technologies, changing of habits and abundance of private-hire vehicles from the likes of Uber have created problems for those in the taxi trade, but those who are licensed to get people from A to B are not going down without a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left, Aumit Rasool, Nadeem Ayub, Kadam Hussain, Dilly Latif and Dougie Reid of the Leeds Hackney Carriage Drivers Association. | National World

The Leeds Hackney Carriage Drivers Association (LHCDA) was established just over a year ago as a way of representing some of the 537 licensed taxi drivers in the city and making sure their voices are heard.

One of the most significant overhauls in the industry was overseen this week when it was made mandatory for all black and white cabs in the city to accept card payments. Other matters addressed by the association are income, promotion, the availability of taxi ranks and the safety of drivers and customers.

We met with its board members at Aisha’s Cafe Express on Roundhay Road, where we discussed the history of the trade, the difficulties currently faced and the distinctions and benefits of using the traditional taxis.

The Hackney Carriage trade has been a part of the city since the 1800s, when horse-drawn carriages would take passengers where they needed. Issues with drunkenness were an occurring problem even back then so legislation was introduced to legally establish and protect drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hackney Carriage drivers in Leeds have been pushing for greater support and representation in the city. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In the early 1900s fare meters were introduced, which is where the name ‘taxi’ comes from, to make the trade more formalised and regulated.

Vice chair of the LHCDA Kadam Hussain explained that this is a key distinction between taxis and the private hire trade and one that has defined them over the years.

He said: “The meters are set by the authorities and strictly regulated, which is a big difference to private-hire vehicles. We can’t formulate our own prices and there are no big price surges.

“Despite the rumours that taxi drivers are ripping people off, that meter is the public’s legal safeguard. As long as it is engaged and the driver is going by the appropriate route then they are okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice-chairman of the LHCDA Kadam Hussain. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

New manufactures of the taxis were made over the years until the big, bulky black cabs that we still associate with the trade were established in the middle of the century.

Mr Hussain said: “There is all variety of taxis now in the city to ensure that all users, whether they need a wheelchair or have luggage, are catered for.”

Over the years, Hackney Cab drivers have also had to pass stringent license tests through the city council to make sure that they are fully up to speed with the topography of the area they cover and that they are licensed to drive.

Mr Hussain said: “We are expected to know all of the primary and secondary routes and what best to do at certain times, such as when there’s a game on at Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leeds City Council is considered the Gold Standard of licenses so if you have passed a test here then you are held to a higher standard.

Board secretary of the LHCDA Nadeem Ayub became a taxi driver in Leeds after leaving his role in analytics. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“This ensures high standards of professionalism, vehicle safety and passenger protection.”

He also said that you can expect “better service” from the Hackney Carriage drivers as it’s “expected and the nature of our job”.

“It’s a customer-led and more professional experience”, Mr Hussain said. “If you don’t want to talk then we will leave it at that but if you ask the Peter Kay question - ‘have you been busy?’ - then we know you want a chat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the advent of private hire cars and a dwindling of trade in recent years driven by Covid and a decrease in the night time economy, drivers in Leeds came together to create the LHCDA.

Mr Hussain said: “There was a group of drivers who were fed up of being pushed from pillar to post by the authorities.

“But we are working on it and adapting to changes.”

Drivers are represented from each of the four taxi companies in the city and as well as helping implement “very important” updates such as making card payment available as well as cash, the association has helped promote the trade in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Board secretary Nadeem Ayub said: “All Leeds Hackney Carriage taxis now offer both cash and card payment options giving passengers more convenience and choice when travelling.

“It’s about letting people know that we are still here and the service we offer. All we want is a level playing field which we haven’t been getting.”

He said that other matters include pushing for more taxi ranks in the city on top of prominent spots at sites like the railway station and making the roads more user-friendly to those in the trade.

Mr Ayub, who worked as an analyst in the financial sector before following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a taxi driver, added: “We want our trade to be uplifted and for our drivers to have a voice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LHCDA website has also been established to promote upcoming events around the city that taxi drivers can assist people with, including sporting events, theatre performances and music events like Leeds Festival.