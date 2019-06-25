Leeds fish shop to reveal secret batter recipe

One of Leeds’ oldest and best fish and chip shops is set to reveal the secrets of what makes its delicious takeaways so good. But there is a slight catch.

For Regent Fisheries’ top secret recipes will only be handed over to whoever takes over the popular Horsforth shop.

Regent Fisheries has been supplying top quality takeaways since it was first established at its Regent Road spot in 1925.

Current owners Sharon Kayton (52), and partner Adrian Atter (62), took over 11 years ago, and have guided the business towards a clutch of a clutch of top awards and high-level recognition for the quality of the food and service.

But now the couple says they are ready to hang up their aprons and retire – opening the door to new owners taking over the highly successful business.

Whoever is lucky enough to buy the business won’t just take over one of the city’s best-loved chip shops with all its modern fixtures and fittings. For they’ll also have the chance to learn the secrets of its success from Sharon and Adrian – including precious batter recipe and frying tips.

Just two years ago, Regent Fisheries was runner up in Yorkshire Evening Post’s Fish and Chip Shop of the Year awards, while the business is one of just three in Leeds to have been awarded a Friers Quality Award by the National Federation of Fish Friers.

And while it is already much loved by people who often travel across town to sample delights from its menu, Sharon says there’s scope for new owners to expand the business – including extending opening hours and earning extra income from a three bedroom flat above the shop.

“The business is a real honeypot,” said Sharon. “There’s such a lot of potential here for someone to make a really nice living.

“As well as taking over a business that’s doing really well just now, the new owners will have a fabulous frying range that’s only a couple of years old, is really efficient so it can actually help save money and still has its warranty. Plus, we’ll help give them any training they might want to get going.

“Adrian’s used the same batter recipe since he opened his first shop in 1983 – so we’ll be able to pass that on too.”

The shop features an attractive outside seating area and is a Leeds in Bloom regular – with a Gold Medal among its awards. It has built up a strong reputation for the quality of its menu, which includes hugely popular gluten-free options and homemade dishes like luxury fish pies.

Meanwhile upstairs is a spacious three-bedroom flat, which alone is a highly attractive prospect for new owners seeking a foothold in the Horsforth school catchment area – one of the most popular and highly rated in the area.

It is just ten minutes from the airport, a short stroll to the local train station and on bus routes to Leeds and Otley – making the property an ideal option for the rental market.

Regent Fisheries is being sold through experts Ernest Wilson, whose staff have decades of experience helping owners buy and sell businesses.

