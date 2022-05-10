Leeds Fish and Chip shops could close in big numbers 'over the next five years', industry expert warns

Andrew Crook, president of the Leeds-based National Federation of Fish Friers, said the industry was suffering massively from inflated costs for ingredients, and has called on the Government to introduce VAT relief for business owners.

Andrew, who runs his own fish and chip shop in Lancashire, said: "There used to be a shop in every other street, and we're concerned that over the next five years, many of them might go.

Has Leeds had its chips? (Pic: Adobestock)

"We think people are going to run out of money to buy stock. It's a terrifying situation."

He said the problems were caused by many global factors, including the war in Ukraine, leading to increases in costs of ingredients such as fish and oil, with many places struggling to turn a profit.

According to the website Daltons - effectively Rightmove but for local businesses - 10 fish and chip shops in Leeds alone are up for sale at the time of writing.

"There will be more trying to sell without going through an agency," added Andrew. "I see people being creative just to try to make them more affordable. It's going to be very difficult to sell a shop with more people thinking about selling up.

"We have great people in the industry and a good network and we share ideas. It's not just a business, it's our way of life. There are lots of hospitality businesses but fish and chips is so iconic, especially in Yorkshire."

He called on the government to introduce VAT relief for businesses like his, adding: "I think the industry will benefit.

"The chancellor says "build back better", well this is their chance."