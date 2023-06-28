Leeds First Direct Arena operator ASM Global is teaming up with Boldyn Network to announce the creation of the first 5G neutral host arena in the UK.

In an announcement today, the two companies say the collaboration will bring high-speed, high-capacity mobile connectivity throughout the entire arena, revolutionising the visitor experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also marks another step in the partnership between Boldyn Networks and ASM Global to bring “cutting-edge connectivity solutions to leading entertainment venues around the world”.

The new network is designed and installed by Boldyn Networks and will enhance the experience for fans attending events at the 13,000-capacity venue.

First Direct visitors will be able to stay connected and benefit from “more interactive, digitally enabled” facilities and services including ticketing processes and enabling more efficient entry. The 5G network will also allow sponsors to offer exclusive promotions and experiences.

The network model is designed to be shared by all four UK mobile operators to deliver seamless connectivity to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Osborne, Chief Commercial Officer, UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks said: "We are incredibly proud to collaborate with First Direct Arena on this pioneering project. The launch of the UK's first 5G neutral host arena represents a significant leap forward in delivering seamless, high-speed connectivity for both fans and venue operators.

“This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to working with venues, including through our partnership with ASM Global, to revolutionise the visitor experience and set a new standard for connectivity in entertainment venues.”

The network model is designed to be shared by all four UK mobile operators to deliver seamless connectivity to customers. Photo: ASM Global

Chris Bray, Executive Vice President Europe at ASM Global said: “At ASM Global, we are continually striving to elevate the experience for all of our guests, and collaborating with innovative partners helps us keep our finger on the pulse.