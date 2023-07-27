Award-winning nail, hair and beauty distributor Sweet Squared was launched from the garage of co-founders Samuel and Samantha Sweet in 2006.

Fast forward to 2023 and the Seacroft-based firm, which boasts more than 130 staff at its base on Coal Road, is celebrating a polished performance at the Oscars of the nail industry.

It recently enjoyed a double success at the 2023 Scratch Stars Awards - the industry leading national nail awards.

Samuel and Samantha Sweet.

Samuel and Samantha Sweet won the prestigious Services to the Nail Industry Award, whilst resident nail tech extraordinaire and educator Victoria Trafford scooped up the Educator of the Year Award.

The ceremony took place in The Underglobe at The Swan in London, where Samuel and Samantha were recognised for their commitment to excellence in providing services to the nail industry for more than three decades.

Samantha said the pair were “ecstatic” to receive accolade.

“For more than 30 years, we have been committed to elevating the professional. Our ethos is love & respect which is exactly what we felt receiving this award and such an abundance of kind words and praise from our customers, partners, industry colleagues and friends. This recognition has deeply moved and humbled us,” she said.

“Our customers have taken us from a small Yorkshire garage start-up to a dedicated team of over 100 Squares on a shared mission: to elevate the professional with love & respect. We simply could not do it without them!”

She added: “This award holds a special place in our hearts as my mum Gigi Rouse, was its very first recipient; following in her footsteps 11 years later adds a layer of sentimental value that we treasure deeply.