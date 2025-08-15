Leeds entrepreneur launches UK first in pet food and bags Morrisons deal

Hurayra Halal Pet Food is making history with the nationwide launch of the UK’s first HMC halal-certified premium cat food. Available now to buy online directly from Hurayra, the brand marks its debut with a major retail breakthrough: a new deal to stock its flagship dry cat food in selected Morrisons stores across the UK starting Monday 29th September.

The Yorkshire-born company secured a landmark deal to stock its flagship dry cat food in a selection of Morrisons supermarkets ahead of the product landing in the UK, highlighting the growing demand for inclusive, ethical choices in the UK pet food market.

Founded by Leeds entrepreneur Aihtsham Rashid, Hurayra Pet Food is on a mission to redefine pet nutrition with high-quality, ethically sourced, halal-certified products. After two years of overcoming industry hurdles, Aihtsham’s vision is gaining traction—starting with a rollout in Morrisons, one of the UK’s big four supermarkets.

The deal signals a growing appetite for ethical pet care options, both in the UK’s £3 billion pet food market and among the global Muslim community. This year will also see Hurayra launch in multiple countries across the globe including the Middle East, India and Europe.

Aihtsham Rashid

Amy Imeson, Head of Cat Food Buying at Morrison’s said: “Our customers are more aware than ever of what goes into their food—and they want the same standards for their pets. Hurayra brings something genuinely new and meaningful to our shelves. Aihtsham’s passion and dedication really stood out to us, and we’re excited to introduce Hurayra cat food in stores this September.”

Aihtsham adds: “As a cat owner, I couldn’t find halal-certified food that met the same standards I wanted for my own diet, so I set out to create it. Getting Hurayra onto the shelves in Morrisons is more than a business milestone, it’s a dream come true and a proud moment for everyone who’s supported this journey. Some people soft launch. I supermarket launch. The belief in this product was so great, the deal with Morrisons was agreed before we’d even launched online.”

Crafted with input from vets and pet nutritionists, Hurayra’s dry cat food is made from ethically sourced ingredients, free from grain, wheat, and soybean fillers. Packaged in recyclable materials, it balances sustainability with affordability, offering a premium product that aligns with halal standards. A wet food range, along with dog food, will follow later in 2025, further expanding the brand’s footprint.

Customers can now buy the product directly from www.hurayrapetfoods.com, with subscription options available, alongside a personalised feeding plan tailored to a cat’s weight and needs.

For more information, visit www.hurayrapetfoods.com.