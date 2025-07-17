Leeds entrepreneur lands global deal to bring US wellness brand Harrelson’s Own to retail markets

Yorkshire entrepreneur Bobby Thandi is spearheading the international expansion of US wellness brand Harrelson’s Own, securing exclusive rights to launch the CBD product line in US retail markets and distribute it globally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thandi’s new venture, Atabis Group, is headquartered in Leeds and has attracted attention in the consumer wellness market. Its partnership with Harrelson’s Own marks a significant milestone — with plans to scale retail, digital, and medical distribution across the US, UK, Europe and beyond.

Co-founded by Brett Harrelson, an actor, karting champion, and younger brother of actor and environmental activist Woody Harrelson, the brand has already seen millions in sales online, with a loyal US customer base and national TV exposure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with Atabis Group at the helm, the brand will enter bricks-and-mortar retail for the first time and reach global wellness markets. Leeds will serve as the European base for the initiative, with Thandi leading strategy, market entry, and digital advertising, supported by UK Government backing via the Export Support Service.

Harrelson’s Own Soothing Balm

"We're proud to bring a mission-led wellness brand like Harrelson’s Own to global audiences, from our base right here in Yorkshire," said Thandi. "The CBD sector is evolving rapidly, and we’re bringing rigorous standards, clinical credibility, and digital innovation to the space."

The move underscores growing confidence in Yorkshire as a hub for international business in the wellness and life sciences sectors. Atabis Group is actively seeking partnerships across retail, pharmacy, and health sectors throughout the UK and EU.