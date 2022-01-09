Leeds entrepreneur and founder of eGrowth Media on building a six-figure business from his bedroom during lockdown
When self-taught entrepreneur Joe Taylor started a business from his bedroom during lockdown, not many people took him seriously.
The 22-year-old is celebrating turning his Leeds-based marketing agency into a six-figure business, but his success hasn't been without its challenges.
Facing apprehension from clients almost twice his age, and even jealousy among his friends, Joe has won people over with "sheer belief" in the services he offers at eGrowth Media.
He launched the business from his parents' home in Mirfield in April 2020, after lockdown put an end to the events company he ran with his best friend.
Joe told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "My options were to go to university, get a 9-5, or because it was during the pandemic I thought it might be something as basic as working in a supermarket.
“I decided to invest in a skill instead, so I bought a course from [YouTuber and success coach] Jordan Platten on social media advertising and he showed me how to reach clients."
Despite an initial struggle to convince clients to trust them with their social media marketing, Joe's business has grown rapidly - moving into a prime Leeds city centre office in September 2021.
eGrowth predominantly works with property investors and estate agents, helping them generate leads through paid advertising, as well as offering content creation and social media management.
With more than 30 five-star reviews and glowing testimonials, Joe said going "above and beyond" for his clients and building relationships has helped to win people over.
He added: “Eventually, I got the first couple of people to believe in me and I proved I could do it.
“It was my close friends, mentors and my parents that got me through it.
"My first client is now my business mentor, it's important to be surrounded by people like him who keep pushing you and keeping you accountable."
Joe now runs a team of three and said one of the biggest challenges of running a business is the "juggling act" of keeping clients and staff happy, as well as bringing new clients in.
“It can be very stressful," he said.
"As a business owner you’re always putting out fires. I feel older than my age, I’m 22 but I feel like I’m 40!
"But I love the freedom it gives me and the people I meet, our network is really growing. I’ve travelled more than I ever have before and I can dedicate my own time to what I want to do."
Joe has ambitious plans to turn eGrowth Media into a million pound turnover business, before moving into property investment and launching a hotel chain.
He shared his advice for other young entrepreneurs who dream of following in his success.
"Find out what you want to do and why you want to do it," Joe said.
"If it’s superficial, for example for Instagram or to prove people wrong, you’re not going to succeed.
“Then get educated on your strategy, whether that's marketing, e-commerce or whatever it is. Choose your niche.
"Find a mentor and surround yourself with the right people. That’s what’s excelled me to this position. And most of all, be consistent."
