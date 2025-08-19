A festival which celebrates the wealth of digital talent in Yorkshire is preparing to mark its 10th anniversary.

Leeds Digital Festival, which returns this September, will include more than 230 events which feature leading figures from the business world.

This year will also mark the final festival under the directorship of Stuart Clarke MBE, who has been involved since its inception. He will move to a non-executive role as chair, with Deb Hetherington stepping into the position of festival director.

A spokesman said: “Launched to champion Leeds as a hub for innovation and collaboration, the festival has grown to become the UK’s largest open platform tech event and one of the longest-running outside London Tech Week.

“Over the last 10 years, it has staged more than 2,000 events, organised by 800 companies, and cemented Leeds City Region as a powerhouse in digital technology.

“The upcoming festival will reflect the extraordinary growth of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the region, with a wide variety of events addressing the practical application of AI across industries.

“The programme will feature events covering AI in marketing, SEO, financial services, healthcare, and more, alongside sessions on emerging technologies, skills, and entrepreneurship.”

The 2025 programme will be announced on August 26, offering opportunities for delegates to participate in person or virtually. Venues include Nexus at the University of Leeds, Platform, Avenue HQ, and Department at Leeds Dock.

Reflecting on the past decade, Stuart Clarke said: “When we first launched Leeds Digital Festival, the ambition was to shine a light on the incredible talent, creativity, and innovation across the city’s digital sector. Ten years on, I’m proud to say we’ve done that and more.

“The festival has become a catalyst for collaboration, investment, and skills development, not just for Leeds but for the wider North of England.

“As I step back after this year, I am confident that the festival’s legacy will continue to inspire tech leaders and ensure that Leeds remains a driving force in the UK’s digital economy. It has been an honour to be part of this journey.”

The 2025 festival is supported by sponsors, including PEXA, CGI, Skipton Group, Accenture, Lloyds Banking Group, Genio, Nexus, Leeds City Council and all three of the city’s universities, as well as a wide network of associate partners.

Jenny Wood, Group CIO of Skipton Group, said: “Leeds Digital Festival reflects the innovation and collaboration that make our region thrive.”

The festival runs from September 22 to October 3 and celebrates all the technology achievements within the Leeds City Region, which includes Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, and Wakefield.

Event hosts, attendees, and speakers from other areas are welcomed each year. Most events are free to attend.

For more information, visit https://leedsdigitalfestival.org/