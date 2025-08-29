Organisers of Leeds Digital Festival 2025 have unveiled the event’s full programme line-up as the festival prepares to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its founding.

Running from 22 September to 3 October, the line-up features over 230 events, covering topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, FinTech, healthcare technology and digital creativity.

Since 2016, the Leeds Digital Festival has grown from 56 events to over 220 by 2024.

Stuart Clarke MBE, festival founder and director, said: “Leeds Digital Festival began as a way to showcase the city’s talent and innovation.

“A decade on, it has become a catalyst for growth, collaboration and investment across the region, securing Leeds’ place as a driving force in the UK’s digital economy.”

Mr Clarke announced earlier this year that he will step down from his role of director after this year’s festival, with current non-executive director Deb Hetherington, who is director of Innovation Ecosystems for Scarborough Group International, taking over his post.

Mr Clarke will remain involved as the event’s non-executive chairman.

Events at this year’s festival will include Reboot Power Up: Leeds Hackathon, on 22 September at Lloyds Banking Group’s headquarters. The event is an an all-day, collaborative coding challenge designed to ignite innovation and teamwork.

On 25 September, The Wardrobe will host the fifth edition of UX Leeds, bringing together user experience specialists, product owners and digital strategists for an afternoon of discussion on customer-centric design and its impact on business transformation.

Closing out the programme on 3 October, law firm Berwins will present ‘AI, Creators, Owners and Tech: The Battle to Protect and Use IP in LLMs’ at Platform, addressing the question of how businesses can harness the power of generative AI while safeguarding intellectual property.

Key issues impacting tech workers will also be addressed at the festival, including debt charity, Step Change, leading a session on 22 September on how digital technology is being used to support vulnerable people and deprived communities in Leeds. A Women in Tech breakfast event hosted by Accenture on 25 September also aims to tackle navigating parenthood in the technology sector.

Over the past decade, more than 2,000 events have been hosted at the festival – organised by over 800 companies.

Christina Geary, senior vice-president and business unit lead for Yorkshire at festival sponsor CGI, added: “The strength of Leeds Digital Festival lies not only in the number of high-quality events but in the sheer variety of its programme.

“There really is something for everyone, whether you are just starting out on your digital journey or already fully immersed in the city’s vibrant and world-class tech community.

"That combination of inclusivity and excellence is what makes the festival so significant to both the sector and the regional economy.”

The festival is supported by premier sponsors CGI, Skipton Group and PEXA, executive sponsors Accenture, Genio, Leeds City Council and Lloyds Banking Group, with launch sponsor Nexus University of Leeds.