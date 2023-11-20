Leeds crowned home of highest-paying jobs outside of London beating salaries in cities including Manchester
The West Yorkshire city has beaten the likes of Manchester, Bristol and Cambridge in the leaderboard, with an average advertised pay for local jobs standing at £38,700.
There were 36,000 vacancies in the city in October, jobs site Adzuna said, which analysed more than 1,000,000 job listings across the country.
It comes as no surprise that London postcodes dominated the list with an average salary of more than £59,000.
But Leeds was still first on the leaderboard outside of the capital. Further down, people in Cambridge made an average of around £37,000, while there was an average earning of just over £36,000 in Manchester.
The attractive salaries in Leeds were attributed to companies like Asda, First Direct, Yorkshire Bank, Centrica, Evri and Direct Line calling the city home, as well as Channel 4 having set up its headquarters here in the last year.
Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Job seeking doesn’t need to be a postcode lottery.
“Those looking for lucrative work could start by searching in postcode areas with higher average paycheques and our data shows areas like Leeds and Manchester are great options.
“It can pay to look a little further afield when considering a new role, even if you don’t want to move location.
“For remote workers, focusing the job search on areas at the top of the salary charts could help you bag a pay rise, while considering a commute could mean a salary lift for those working in the office.”