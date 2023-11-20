Leeds is home to the highest-paying jobs outside of London, according to new research that comes as a significant boost to the city’s profile.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The West Yorkshire city has beaten the likes of Manchester, Bristol and Cambridge in the leaderboard, with an average advertised pay for local jobs standing at £38,700.

There were 36,000 vacancies in the city in October, jobs site Adzuna said, which analysed more than 1,000,000 job listings across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as no surprise that London postcodes dominated the list with an average salary of more than £59,000.

Leeds has beaten the likes of Manchester, Bristol and Cambridge in a new leaderboard that shows the city is home to the highest average salaries outside of the capital. Photo: Tony Johnson/Kirsty Begg Adobe Stock.

But Leeds was still first on the leaderboard outside of the capital. Further down, people in Cambridge made an average of around £37,000, while there was an average earning of just over £36,000 in Manchester.

The attractive salaries in Leeds were attributed to companies like Asda, First Direct, Yorkshire Bank, Centrica, Evri and Direct Line calling the city home, as well as Channel 4 having set up its headquarters here in the last year.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Job seeking doesn’t need to be a postcode lottery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those looking for lucrative work could start by searching in postcode areas with higher average paycheques and our data shows areas like Leeds and Manchester are great options.

“It can pay to look a little further afield when considering a new role, even if you don’t want to move location.