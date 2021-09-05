Leeds couple’s satisfying jelly masks are taking the beauty industry by storm

Browpop offers a range of the masks in eye-catching colours

Beautician Alisha Whittaker, 28, and her partner Dave Thackray, 33, are the pair behind Browpop - one of the UK's leading jelly mask suppliers.

They launched their business just five months ago during the third national lockdown, spotting a gap in the market for their range of nutrient-packed masks.

By creating a vacuum-like seal, the masks are said to push hydrating and nourishing ingredients deep into the skin and provide a natural cooling effect to reduce inflammation.

Browpop offers a range of the masks in eye-catching colours, which are gathering momentum on the Instagram and TikTok beauty market.

Dave told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Alisha did a lot of facial treatments, but she struggled to find jelly masks to purchase, there wasn’t much variety.

"We found a niche in the market and knew we could design and produce them better ourselves.

“We wanted to create a product that looked good on social media, but that still has all of the benefits. They’re anti-inflammatory, hydrating and can help acne and redness.”

Browpop's satisfying social media videos, showing the process of applying and removing the masks from the skin, have been a hit.

“As soon as we hit the Instagram market, it took off," Dave added.

“We’ve sold to thousands of salons already in just five months and the online store has blown up. We’ve quickly become one of the UK’s leading suppliers.

“I think over lockdown, people have been more focused on their health, taking a step back from work. We love watching people enjoy them and posting on Instagram, seeing their reactions is what really drives us.”