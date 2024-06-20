Leeds communcations firm enters new partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FDM Document Solutions, one of the UK’s leading data, print, mail and electoral services specialists, has appointed Open Communications, the PR and multimedia communications agency based in Yorkshire, to work alongside the company as its preferred PR, content management and marketing communications partner.

FDM Document Solutions provides comprehensive inbound and outbound document solutions for public and private sector organisations, reducing the cost of digital services, printing, mailing and postage.

Open Comms will manage all PR, communications and social media for the business, providing traditional PR services alongside social media management and multimedia content to be used across channels.

In doing so, the agency plans to increase engagement and build greater brand awareness for the company as it continues to expand the number of public sector organisations it works with.

Sales and Marketing Director of FDM Document Solutions, Ian Forster

Sales and Marketing Director of FDM Document Solutions, Ian Forster, comments: “From the moment we met with the team at Open Comms, we had a rapport. That makes such a big difference when you plan to work so closely with an agency, particularly as comms is a fundamental part of our business strategy.

“We are thrilled to have Open Communications as an extension of our team, and we look forward to building our relationship and to delivering some amazing work together.”

Director of Open Communications, Lindsey Davies, comments: “As a leading provider of document solutions in the UK, FDM are a great business, and we are so pleased to have been chosen as preferred PR partner.

“Becoming an extension of the team, we look forward to supporting FDM with its ambitions to become the UK’s leading supplier of outbound and inbound communications to Local Authorities and the wider public sector.”