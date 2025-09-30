A climbing wall is aiming to scale new fundraising heights after a devastating burglary at its Leeds base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The City Bloc climbing community was left counting the cost back in August after thieves targeted their space on Kitson Road in Hunslet.

The raiders systematically stripped the business of essential and costly items and caused expensive damage to the base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will tourists like these, pictured in Glen Coe, still come if hotels become more expensive because of the tourist tax? (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

The entire cafe was cleaned out as well as retail fridges - complete with all the drinks still inside them - the freezer, coffee machine, gym equipment and cash from the till. More than 200 pairs of retail climbing shoes were also stolen.

“The burglary was devastating,” said Jenny Baker, City Bloc manager. “A member of staff came in to open up he was met with a flood of water. As well as loads of stuff getting stolen the equipment got water damaged. It has taken ages to clean up because they stole the wet vacs. It has been really, really stressful.”

City Bloc on Kitson Road in Hunslet. | City Bloc

The theft prompted City Bloc to launch a GoFundMe fundraising recovery fund. More than £7,000 has been raised towards their £8,000 fundraising summit thanks to more than 200 donations.

“When it first happened we had a outpouring of goodwill from far and wide. Customers offering to help and asking if we were going a fundraiser and sending supportive messages,” said Jenny. “Times are hard and people’s pennies are important. Things were getting tight. I took the difficult decision to put it out there and say we could do with some help. That is why we went with the GoFundMe campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The donations have flooded in. It has been overwhelming.. The kindness shown. The community is supporting the community. It is really beautiful.“