Leeds city living agency makes its move for growth

A Leeds based residential agency has set its sights on doubling the number of managed apartments it looks after in the city centre, as well as growing its already successful sales division.

In 2024 Zenko Properties saw 20% growth in its city centre rentals portfolio and 10% growth in sales activity in comparison to the previous year, and it aims to increase its overall turnover by 25% this year.

“We are very excited about the future,” said Jonathan Morgan, who has spent more than a quarter of a century pioneering and driving the city centre’s transformation into a thriving residential market. Jonathan joined Zenko Properties as a partner in 2023 and added: “This month we have been instructed by one of my oldest clients to manage eight apartments at Bridge End and we currently manage more than 500 city centre properties.”

Zenko was appointed to manage several key schemes in Leeds city centre in 2024 including Devonshire House, Spencer House and Lamberts Yard. Jonathan added: “We plan to grow our managed portfolio to 1,000 properties over the next three to five years, without losing sight of our unique personal client service.

“As well as high service levels, another reason so many landlords are choosing to move to Zenko Properties is because we are honest and transparent. We don’t add markup to any maintenance costs, as most other letting agents do, and we have worked with the same maintenance teams for over 20 years.”

To continue personally servicing its client base with a dedicated and talented team, Zenko Properties has recently appointed Emily Waite as a property manager. Emily said: “I wanted to join a company where the team is straight-talking, passionate about property and independent. The experience and knowledge in the team here is phenomenal, and I am looking forward to developing my career in property management at the city’s most progressive property firm.”

As well as investing in its people, Zenko Properties has also invested in a new IT system and an online maintenance system as it gears up for growth. Managing Director, Tobias Duczenko, said: “We have built up a reliable, trustworthy and highly experienced bank of contractors, which means we quickly and efficiently fix any problems at the properties we manage, and this is why so many tenants recommend us to their friends and family. They can always get hold of someone in the office and get a solution to any issues. We feel that we are in a great position with both our team and our infrastructure to help even more landlords and investors maximise their property returns in Leeds city centre.”

Tobias and Jonathan believe that rental demand remains very strong in Leeds and that there is also plenty of demand from owner-occupiers, as well as individual investors and bigger property investment firms keen to buy in Leeds. Tobias added: “That’s why as well as our property management offering, Zenko Properties has a firm focus on providing quality investment advice and we have a wide selection of opportunities available with gross yields up to 8%.”

Zenko Properties is an independently owned sales and lettings agency, which was founded in Leeds city centre in 2015 by Tobias Duczenko. Zenko specialises in city centre sales, lettings and property management, as well as identifying and acquiring high-quality investment properties and providing management services for its landlords.

For more information visit: https://www.zenkoproperties.co.uk/