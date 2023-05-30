The Duncan, in Duncan Street, was boarded up back in 2021. But on Sunday (May 28), a new landlord was welcoming back punters for the first time since lockdown.

It marks a new chapter in the history of the old-fashioned venue that sits in the heart of Leeds city centre and is part of the Samuel Smith’s brewery. The pub is popular with Leeds United fans and visitors have previously found themselves rubbing shoulders with club directors.

On Tuesday (May 30), there was a steady stream of regulars returning to the cosy watering hole. They included 68-year-old David Mayne, who was enjoying his first pint of Sovereign Bitter back in his favourite pub.

The Duncan reopened for the first time since lockdown on May 28.

“I was sad when it closed,” he said. “A lot of our old mates have already come back. It’s pleasant to see it back open – and they serve Sovereign, which is good. I’m hoping it will get going with a few more people.”

The pub takes its name from the street where it stands, which became known as Duncan Street following a victory of Admiral Adam Duncan during the Napoleonic Wars.

The running of The Duncan has been taken over by new landlord Kevin and his wife Julie. He said: “I haven’t been here for 40 odd years, but people are starting to come back now we have reopened.”

