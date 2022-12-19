As Christmas approaches so does the hectic festive period of work Christmas do’s, Christmas nights out with friends and cosy family activities. But as you get wrapped up in all these fun festivities, sometimes the all-important Christmas shopping can get pushed aside.

If you’re one of many who leave the Christmas shopping to the last minute, worry not as we have rounded up the last date you can order your Christmas gifts online from major retailers to be delivered in and around Leeds in time for Christmas. Whether you need to get a last-minute present for your loved ones, or you desperately need to buy a secret Santa gift for your colleague before you break up for the holidays, you’ve still got a bit of time!

Here are the last dates you can get your orders in for delivery in Leeds in time for Christmas.

Argos is offering a late delivery option for the very-last minute shoppers, allowing customers to order until 1pm on Christmas Eve for same-day fast-track delivery before 6pm. Delivery slots are handed out on a first come first served basis, so once you’ve chosen your items, you should book a slot as soon as possible to ensure your gift arrives on time.

Argos’ fast-track standard delivery costs start from £3.95. Argos’ fast-track same-day delivery will cost £5.95.

Shoppers can order up until Friday (December 23) on ASOS but will need to select the next-day delivery option to get the order in time for Christmas. Premier ASOS customers can get their next-day delivery free all year round. The annual subscription fee costs £11.95 when you spend a minimum of £10 on the site.

If you’re not an ASOS Premier customer, next-day delivery costs £5.95.

To get your gifts in time for Christmas you’re too late for standard delivery. However, next-day delivery is available until midday on Wednesday (December 21).

If you’re pushed for time on present buying this Christmas, Amazon is there to save the day as it will be accepting same-day deliveries until as late as the morning of Christmas Eve. Shoppers can also benefit from next-day deliveries right up until Friday evening (December 23), meaning your item will still arrive a day before Christmas.

Both delivery options will be free for those with Prime Membership, but those without a Prime membership will have to pay anywhere from £3.95-£5.49 for next-day delivery, or £5.99 for same-day delivery.

We have rounded-up the last date you can order in time for Christmas delivery

To order Disney items before Christmas, you’ll have to get your orders in by today (December 19) for standard UK delivery, costing £3.95 per order. For express delivery, your order should be received by midday on Thursday (December 22), but this will cost slightly more at £5.95.

Standard delivery orders can be ordered up until Tuesday (December 20) at 7pm to make it in time for Christmas day.

Thursday (December 22) at 4pm is the cut-off time for next-day delivery and click and collect orders

If you live with a cricket-mad fanatic you might be desperate to buy them some new Yorkshire CCC gear. Unfortunately, delivery cannot be guaranteed for any items under £16 as these items are delivered via Royal Mail.

For items over £16, delivery is via DPD with the last postage date of today (December 19) for Christmas delivery.

