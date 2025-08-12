Leeds Chef Manager crowned first ‘HC-One Chef of the Year’ at inaugural culinary competition

Launched in February 2025, the Chef of the Year competition was created to celebrate the skills, creativity, and passion of HC-One chefs across the UK, who prepare nutritious and high-quality meals tailored to the needs of residents living in HC-One care homes. The competition also recognises the critical role that chefs play in enhancing residents’ dining experiences and overall wellbeing.

Mark Evans emerged as the overall winner following a rigorous three-stage competition. In the first round, chefs submitted their signature dishes suitable for a care home setting, including options for residents with specific dietary requirements such as Mark’s level 5 minced and moist alternative dish. From there, Mark was shortlisted as one of twelve semi-finalists who cooked live in Leeds on 18th June, impressing judges with both technical skill and innovation.

Mark’s journey culminated in the grand final, where he competed alongside five other exceptional finalists for the prestigious title. His winning dish, a Greek-inspired chicken spanachi (chicken breast stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, mint, and dill, served with a rich tomato sauce and yoghurt), left a lasting impression on the judging panel.

The judges included:

Chris Bonner, HC-One’s Executive Chef and Nutrition & Hydration Lead

Jamie Clews, Development Chef at Metcalfe Catering

Ben Ross, Key Account Manager at Unox

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director at Compass UK&I

Special guest judge James Tugendhat, Chief Executive Officer of HC-One

Participants were assessed on nutritional value and suitability for care homes, creativity, taste and flavour, presentation, food safety, and sustainability. Mark stood out not only for his culinary execution but also for his thoughtful approach, citing time management and careful planning as key to his success.

Mark began his catering journey at the age of 14 as a part-time kitchen porter and became a head chef by 17. Over his career, he has led kitchens across hotels, fine dining establishments, and restaurants, including several featured in the Michelin Guide and AA Rosette Guide. Mark is also passionate about mentoring the next generation of chefs, many of whom have gone on to lead successful culinary careers themselves.

Mark’s success has been supported by Adele Pumford, Group Development Chef for the North East, who has mentored him throughout his HC-One journey.

The competition was made possible thanks to the generous support of HC-One’s sponsors: EF-group, Nestlé, Unox, Contiquip, and Lockhart Catering, whose commitment to excellence in care catering helped bring the event to life.

Mark Meacham, Head of Catering and Housekeeping Support Services at HC-One, said: “Congratulations to Mark on winning HC-One’s very first Chef of the Year competition. We were delighted to celebrate the culinary excellence, creativity, and the incredible talent within our care home kitchens.

“The competition was more than a showcase of skill; it was a powerful statement about the value we place on our catering teams and the vital role they play in enriching the lives of the residents in our care. This initiative reflects HC-One’s ongoing commitment to recognising and investing in the people who bring passion, innovation, and care to every plate they serve.

“We were proud to provide a platform for our chefs to share their stories, inspire others, and demonstrate how food prepared with heart has the power to transform lives.”

Mark Evans, Chef Manager at HC-One’s Augustus Court Care Home, said: “I’m incredibly honoured to have been named HC-One’s first ever Chef of the Year. This competition has been an amazing experience from start to finish, and I’ve learned so much along the way. It’s a privilege to cook for our residents every day and to be recognised for doing something I love is truly special.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues at Augustus Court and to my mentor, Adele Pumford, for their ongoing support and encouragement. This win isn’t just for me, it’s for everyone who believes that food has the power to make people feel valued, cared for and at home.”

As the winner of HC-One’s Chef of the Year Competition, Mark has earned a once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience to a top-secret destination known for its rich food culture and breathtaking scenery. He will now go on to represent HC-One in an upcoming Champion of Champions event, competing against the top three finalists from HC-One and Anchor’s Chef of the Year competitions for the ultimate culinary title.

For more information on catering career opportunities in care homes near you, please visit the HC-One website.

