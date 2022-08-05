Leeds charity to build affordable housing for vulnerable families on former Beeston industrial site

FutureProof, a charitable subsidiary being set up through St. George’s Crypt, is looking at developing high quality, safe, secure supported housing for vulnerably housed people aiming to become more securely housed.

A development of 34 one and two-bedroom apartments and two three bed houses will provide tenants “a chance to rebuild their lives as they seek to move with more confidence on the road to independent living.”

FutureProof is looking at developing high quality, safe, secure supported housing for vulnerably housed people. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The new site currently being assessed is Manor Works in the Sunnyview Gardens area of Beeston.

"We’re working with vulnerably housed people who don’t have the capacity yet to live independently and support them with paying bills, getting documentation and understanding their benefits,”

Andrew Omond, Head of Marketing at St. George’s Crypt, told the YEP.

“We see instances of financial abuse and we can work with the individual and if they aren’t able to pay their rent for a month then we can work with them.”

The scheme is the third of its kind and follows on from similar projects at Regent Lodge near Headingley and Hedley Chase in New Wortley.

Working with a board of respected and highly experienced professionals from across the property sector, with specific expertise in the legal, financial and governance aspects of housing provision, FutureProof is well-placed to deliver such projects.

Alongside this expertise, the rest of the board is made up of people with expertise in delivering high quality supported housing for people who are vulnerably housed or may have experienced levels of homelessness.

"It’s looking at helping individuals to become able to live securely and live long term independently.” Andrew explained.

Chris Fields, CEO of St. George’s Crypt and board member of FutureProof, added:

"As the cost-of-living crisis threatens ever more people in rented accommodation and makes it harder for people to make ends meet, the vision to provide high quality, energy efficient, supported housing to develop people’s life skills, build self-confidence and self-esteem and work with people towards living fully independently, is more and more important.”