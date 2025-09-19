Leeds care provider commits to becoming a Menopause Friendly employer

Milewood, which operates three residential care services in Leeds, has formally committed to becoming a Menopause Friendly employer and has begun its journey towards official accreditation.

As part of this commitment, Milewood is working closely with Menopause Friendly to introduce a comprehensive new menopause policy, alongside a range of resources designed to help colleagues and the people it supports at every stage of their journey. Initiatives include the creation of a Menopause Café, offering a safe and supportive space for open conversations, as well as guidance and training to help managers provide the right support to their teams.

This proactive approach underlines Milewood’s commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its people while fostering an inclusive and caring working environment.

Dan Blackith, head of people & culture at Milewood, said: "At Milewood, we are dedicated to creating a workplace where every colleague feels supported, respected and valued. Menopause can have a significant impact on people’s lives and careers, and we want to ensure that our teams feel able to talk openly and access the help they need. By becoming a Menopause Friendly employer, we are reinforcing our commitment to the wellbeing of our colleagues and continuing to build an inclusive culture where everyone can thrive.

“The accreditation process is very comprehensive but it will ensure that our policies are thorough, and that we can support colleagues and the people we support in our services in the best way possible.”

Milewood is an established provider of forward-thinking living services for adults with disabilities in England, operating more than 45 homes across the UK.