Leeds cafe bar could extend opening hours despite concerns from locals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A food and drinks venue could extend its opening hours despite concerns over the impact of people living nearby.

Sabura, a bar and cafe on Dewsbury Road, has applied to sell alcohol until 2am at weekends.

The premises would also open until midnight during the rest of the week if a licence variation is granted by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current licence allows alcohol sales until 10.40pm Monday-Thursday, 1am Friday and Saturday and midnight on Sundays.

Leeds City Council said the use of an outdoor seating area was also part of plans for the business.

A licensing report said two objection letters had been received from unnamed ward councillors on the grounds of potential public nuisance.

One said the bar was in a dense residential area and customers would congregate outside to wait for taxis and smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “It is unreasonable to assume they will do this in silence while outside if they have had a long evening of drinking.”

The other objector said the current opening hours were late enough.

They said: “I have real concerns about the proliferation of late night noise and abundant supply of alcohol in a location in very close proximity to residential properties.”

The applicant proposed door staff at weekends, a log of refusals to admit customers and to prohibit drinking outside after 11pm daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agreements to prevent nuisance from the premises had been reached with West Yorkshire Police and the council's environment team, the report said.

A licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing on Tuesday (August 20).

Councillors will have the option of granting or refusing the licence variation, or allowing it with additional conditions.