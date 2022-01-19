Leeds businesses opened by Prince Andrew the Duke of York respond after calls to remove plaques

According to records seen by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Prince Andrew has opened buildings at four different locations in Leeds since 2008.

On December 11, 2008, he opened the new headquarters of Leeds Building Society in Albion Street, Leeds.

A spokesperson for Leeds Building Society said the occasion was commemorated with a small plaque inside the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most recently, Prince Andrew opened TPP House on Low Lane in Leeds in March 2017.

However, the plaque was taken down "a couple of years ago" according to the spokesperson.

The plaque "will not be put on display again", they added.

Their statement read: "Prince Andrew visited our former offices in Albion Street in 2008 to mark the completion of major refurbishments of the site.

"This was commemorated with a small plaque inside the building, which was taken down a couple of years ago.

In April 2016, KPMG's new offices were opened by Prince Andrew at Sovereign Square, Leeds.

"We relocated to our new head office in Sovereign Street in May 2021 and the plaque will not be put on display again."

On March 4, 2014, Prince Andrew opened the Printworks Campus at Leeds City College.

The college has been contacted for comment by the YEP.

In April 2016, KPMG's new offices were opened by Prince Andrew at Sovereign Square, Leeds.

On March 4, 2014, Prince Andrew opened the Printworks Campus at Leeds City College.

When approached for comment by the YEP, a spokesperson said a plaque was never installed on the side of the building marking the opening and was instead "located elsewhere".

"However, we can confirm that the plaque is out of public view and has been for some time now", the statement concluded.

Most recently, Prince Andrew opened TPP House on Low Lane in Leeds in March 2017.

The company declined to comment when approached.

Andrew is facing a civil sexual assault lawsuit from a woman who alleges she was trafficked to have sex with him by his friend Jeffrey Epstein.

The duke, who denies the allegation, was last week stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages after losing a legal bid to have the case thrown out.

Elsewhere, punters have said pubs called The Duke of York should not have to change their name despite the Queen stripping Andrew of his honorary military roles according to the Press Association.

Pub-goers argued that while Andrew holds the dukedom, some pubs have held the title longer than the Queen’s second oldest son.

Meanwhile, some landlords of pubs called The Duke of York distanced themselves from the current holder of the title in the wake of allegations of sexual abuse against the royal.

Andrew denies all the allegations that have been made against him.