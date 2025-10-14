Leeds business owner named one of Great Britain’s best franchisees

Dave McCartney, owner of The Alternative Board (TAB) Leeds North

Dave McCartney, owner of The Alternative Board (TAB) Leeds North, has been named a winner in the Great British Franchisee Awards 2025, recognising his exceptional leadership, long-standing commitment to the Leeds business community, and the transformative impact he’s made through peer-to-peer advisory boards.

Dave, who recently celebrated 15 years with TAB, has facilitated more than 500 advisory board meetings, helping hundreds of business owners across Leeds navigate challenges, scale their businesses, and make confident strategic decisions.

The judges praised Dave for his consistency, collaborative spirit, and deep belief in the power of peer support. His work has helped shape the direction of businesses across sectors, offering leaders the space and structure to think clearly and act decisively.

Suzanne Melville from WhichFranchise and organiser of the awards commented, “Dave is a true example of what makes a Great British Franchisee. His dedication to supporting business owners, his collaborative approach, and his ability to lead with both experience and empathy make him an invaluable part of the TAB network.”

Dave’s professional background spans over 26 years at director and CEO level, including leadership roles in public, family-owned, and VC-backed businesses. His expertise in strategic planning, operations, and B2B distribution brings real-world insight to every board meeting he facilitates.

Speaking about the award, Dave said, “I’m honoured to be recognised as a Great British Franchisee Award winner. A huge thank you to the team at The Alternative Board for their continued support and partnership. This isn’t just about individual effort; it’s a reflection of TAB and the businesses we’ve grown together. This award belongs to the whole TAB community and the business owners who make it what it is.”

Dave also played a key role this year in mentoring TAB Leeds Central’s new franchisee, Mark Williams, helping to build a strong, connected TAB presence across the wider Leeds region. His willingness to share insight and support others reflects the values of integrity and community that TAB stands for.

Bridget Petty, Managing Director of JPS Limited and a long-standing member of Dave’s TAB board, shared, “Being with TAB has been great. It's like having a group of mentors, with the added bonus of having Dave to keep me focused and on track. His support was invaluable during a major business transition, and I’m still benefiting from the community he’s built.”

As TAB continues to grow across the UK, Dave remains a driving force behind its success in Leeds helping business owners thrive, connect, and lead with confidence. For more information about The Alternative Board (TAB) Leeds North, visit - https://www.thealternativeboard.co.uk/leeds-north-centre