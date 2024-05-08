Leeds business hub set for take off with week-long celebration of enterprise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The packed schedule kicks off at noon on Monday (13 May) with the launch of Steps to Business, a start-up training programme for aspiring entrepreneurs aged 16-25 in need of a helping hand. The scheme will provide participants with direct access to investors and business advisers as well as state of the art learning facilities and a podcast booth.

Wednesday is Enterprise Takeover Day, an informal event offering a one-stop shop for all business support needs from industry experts across West Yorkshire. Delivered by AD:VENTURE, attendees will also have the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs over lunch and take part in half-hour workshops on topics critical for business success including marketing on a budget and boosting your online presence.

The week will climax on Friday with the business hub’s official opening ceremony in the presence of the Lord Mayor of Leeds. Leeds Media Centre - one of three business centres operated by Unity Enterprise, the not for profit subsidiary company of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise - recently underwent a £1.8 million refurbishment in partnership with Leeds City Council and the European Regional Development Fund.

The new business hub at Leeds Media Centre

Leeds City Council, which owns the building, also provided £80,000 from the Innovation@Leeds capital fund to equip the new business hub with furniture, video conferencing facilities and computer hardware.

Adrian Green, Unity Enterprise Manager, said: “We are excited to be hosting such an impressive line-up of activities over the course of five days, each with entrepreneurship at its heart. “Steps to Business will use non-conventional training methods to help those taking part realise their dreams. The launch event on Monday is free to attend and we are expecting lots of foot fall from noon until 4pm when it concludes.

“We are also hugely grateful to AD:VENTURE for organising the Enterprise Day on Wednesday which, again, is free entry for all.”

Phil Cole, AD:VENTURE Programme Director, said: “Alongside colleagues from AD:VENTURE and Unity Enterprise, business support experts and providers available for a chat on Enterprise Day will include Start Up West Yorkshire, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, People Plus, Digital Enterprise, the Business Enterprise Fund, Trust Leeds, The Prince’s Trust and the Yorkshire Asian Business Association.

Leeds Media Centre in Chapeltown

“The gathering presents a gilt-edged opportunity for local people in business or wishing to start up to be informed about all available business support options. There will also be the chance to meet other entrepreneurs and gain new contacts.”

“It promises to be a memorable day with the potential to change lives.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “Leeds Media Centre is already a hive of entrepreneurial activity. The new business hub will enable it to play an even greater role in empowering local people to succeed in business.

“Creating and improving life chances is at the heart of everything we do. Starting and growing a sustainable business can be the key that unlocks doors to social and economic progression in vibrant neighbourhoods.

“As a BME housing association with our roots firmly in the local communities we serve, we know that the entrepreneurial talent is out there. We will continue to do everything we can to find and nurture it.” Further information on Steps to Business is available from Cris on Tel: 07737 604 542 or email: [email protected]