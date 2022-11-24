Leeds business for sale: Former Cross Gates Wimpy restaurant up for sale for just £35,000
A popular American-style diner in east Leeds is up for sale for less than £35,000.
JJ’s American Diner, located in the Crossgates Shopping Centre, has its lease up for sale on the Dalton’s property website via agents Hilton Smythe.
The listing calls the business: “An extremely well-presented café/diner located within the heart of Crossgate (sic) Shopping Centre.
"The ‘turn’-key’ operation has been a well-established café for many years and last year our clients turned into an American diner which has proven very successful.
"Hilton Smythe feels the new owner would benefit from opening later as our clients currently close at 3pm due to childcare, but a lot of their customers have asked for them to stay open at tea time for families to come in and enjoy our American food and milkshakes etc.”
The site is also fully-licensed and currently sells alcohol. It also boasts an outdoor entrance, so the premises can be “operated from 24/7”.
The agent added: “Very rarely do town centre coffee shops of this size come on to the open market and we therefore strongly advise early enquiry to avoid any disappointment.
"The business is surrounded by a wealth of complimentary shops and businesses benefitting from a high volume of footfall and passing trade.”
The advert added that the business was being sold on a leasehold basis, with two years remaining on the lease. The rent is also £1,375 per month.
For more information, visit the cafe’s listing.