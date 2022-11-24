JJ’s American Diner, located in the Crossgates Shopping Centre, has its lease up for sale on the Dalton’s property website via agents Hilton Smythe.

The site was originally a branch of iconic British fast food chain Wimpy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listing calls the business: “An extremely well-presented café/diner located within the heart of Crossgate (sic) Shopping Centre.

The business is located in the Crossgates Shopping Centre on Austhorpe Road. (Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"The ‘turn’-key’ operation has been a well-established café for many years and last year our clients turned into an American diner which has proven very successful.

"Hilton Smythe feels the new owner would benefit from opening later as our clients currently close at 3pm due to childcare, but a lot of their customers have asked for them to stay open at tea time for families to come in and enjoy our American food and milkshakes etc.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is also fully-licensed and currently sells alcohol. It also boasts an outdoor entrance, so the premises can be “operated from 24/7”.

The agent added: “Very rarely do town centre coffee shops of this size come on to the open market and we therefore strongly advise early enquiry to avoid any disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The business is surrounded by a wealth of complimentary shops and businesses benefitting from a high volume of footfall and passing trade.”

The advert added that the business was being sold on a leasehold basis, with two years remaining on the lease. The rent is also £1,375 per month.