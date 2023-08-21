Ian and Victoria Davenport's business - Crafty Duke Events - has been given a boost by former Dragons Den star Theo Pathitis.

This week, Ian & Victoria Davenport, owners of Crafty Duke Events, tweeted Theo about their business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a repost by Theo to his half a million plus Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

As a result of Theo’s retweet, Crafty Duke Events has received more than 100 new followers and a spike in interest for their craft and artisan market events. They are also profiled on the #SBS website that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Ian and Victoria said: “We’ve only been in business for three months and are still in shock at being selected for our efforts in the small business world.

"Our mission is to support small, handmade businesses by providing them with a platform to showcase their products to a wider audience.”

Craft Duke Events currently holds a monthly Craft & Artisan Market inside Crossgates Shopping Centre, with nine traders each month bringing their handmade and unique gifts to the visiting public.

The couple said: “It’s imperative to keep the ‘shop local’ ethic alive and we appreciate the centre’s contribution to supporting local makers; in turn we are conscious to support the shops within Crossgates and promote them where possible.

"It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Crafty Duke Events every success.”