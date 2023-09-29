The boss of Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has hit back at critics in an escalating row over night flights.

Vincent Hodder repeated strong denials that the airport wants to run unlimited night-time flights, as claimed by campaigners and councillors.

LBA applied to Leeds City Council for a series of certificates of lawful development (CLEUD) earlier this month, which it says is an effort to “clarify” the rules around whether or not supposedly quieter aircraft can fly to and from the site at night.

Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA), which reported the site for breaching its night flight quota last summer, maintains there would potentially be “unlimited” activity at the site at night if the certificates are granted.

Leeds Bradford Airport boss Vincent Hodder repeated strong denials that the airport wants to run unlimited night-time flights as he hit back at "misleading" claims made by campaigners. Photo: Google.

But in an open letter and self-penned Q&A document circulated to the media on Wednesday (September 27), Mr Hodder described such suggestions as “misleading”.

However, he admitted that certain types of aircraft would not count towards the quota if the airport’s “interpretation” of planning rules is correct and the certificates are granted.

In his letter, he said: “Some of the statements we have seen suggest that the granting of these CLEUD applications would lead to a huge increase in the number of night flights. This is absolutely not the case.

“Contrary to speculation, LBA is not seeking to change the planning conditions that apply to the airport.

“The CLEUD applications will provide a determination and clarify how the existing planning permission, written nearly 30 years ago, should operate.

“This will allow LBA to ensure that it remains compliant with the conditions in a complicated and changing landscape.”

But in a separate part of the document, Mr Hodder admitted “it is true” that aircraft with a specific noise threshold of quota count 1 (QC1) “would not be subject to night movement restrictions” if the airport’s “interpretation of the planning conditions is correct”.

He said such planes had been departing the airport “in an unrestricted manner since before 2007”.

But he added: “This does not mean that the airport would then seek to attract more QC1 rated aircraft and push them to operate during the night period.

“At most there have been 17 annual movements of QC1 aircraft in recent years, and as aircraft technology has evolved, there are increasingly fewer of these aircraft in use.”

Mr Hodder insisted the limit LBA admitted breaching last year “will continue to be in force regardless of the outcome of the CLEUD processes”.

But he added: “However, there are important clarifications required about how particular activities and aircraft are treated under those conditions so that LBA can have certainty that it is complying with the conditions.”

Critics have also attacked LBA for applying for the certificates, rather than applying for a change to its planning conditions. The latter process would allow members of the public to comment and object, but the former does not.