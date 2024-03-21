Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brow artist and beauty therapist Emma Vaughan decided to build a log cabin when her place of work shut down whilst she was 20 weeks pregnant.

In urgent need of a flexible alternative, she didn’t want to commit to renting a studio - which she was quoted £30,000 a year for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to garden builders Tiger, Emma said: "I was unable to find another job and didn’t want to commit to renting a studio when I knew I would need time off with a new baby.

Leeds-based beautician Emma Vaughan took to her garden building when her place of work shut down (Photo by Emma Vaughan)

"That's when the idea of a garden building hit me. It offered the perfect solution – a designated workspace within my own home, allowing me to create a schedule that revolved around my growing family.

"The financial aspects of a garden building felt more manageable. The initial cost of my garden building was £3,300, with an additional £1,800 spent on decoration and furnishings."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma specialises in brows and intimate waxing, and often gives beauty tips on her Instagram page. Since working from home, the Leeds mum said she's brought in more clients and developed a better work-life balance.

Emma says she's attracted more clients since working from home (Photo by Emma Vaughan)

"My commute is just a 10 second walk to my log cabin," she added.

"I also find the atmosphere calming which helps with my work, as the log cabin aesthetic reminds me of a ski lodge. I often get comments on it from my customers.

"Working from home has helped me to better connect with people who live nearby, so now more locals are choosing to come to me because of the convenience and personal attention I give.