Leeds beautician 'saves £30k a year' working from a log cabin in her garden
Brow artist and beauty therapist Emma Vaughan decided to build a log cabin when her place of work shut down whilst she was 20 weeks pregnant.
In urgent need of a flexible alternative, she didn’t want to commit to renting a studio - which she was quoted £30,000 a year for.
Speaking to garden builders Tiger, Emma said: "I was unable to find another job and didn’t want to commit to renting a studio when I knew I would need time off with a new baby.
"That's when the idea of a garden building hit me. It offered the perfect solution – a designated workspace within my own home, allowing me to create a schedule that revolved around my growing family.
"The financial aspects of a garden building felt more manageable. The initial cost of my garden building was £3,300, with an additional £1,800 spent on decoration and furnishings."
Emma specialises in brows and intimate waxing, and often gives beauty tips on her Instagram page. Since working from home, the Leeds mum said she's brought in more clients and developed a better work-life balance.
"My commute is just a 10 second walk to my log cabin," she added.
"I also find the atmosphere calming which helps with my work, as the log cabin aesthetic reminds me of a ski lodge. I often get comments on it from my customers.
"Working from home has helped me to better connect with people who live nearby, so now more locals are choosing to come to me because of the convenience and personal attention I give.
"Reflecting on it, the closure of my workplace ended up being a good thing. It pushed me to find new ways of working and led me to a setup that is perfect for my job and family life."
