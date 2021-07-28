Leeds-based Panintelligence enters into technology partnership with Firebolt

Library image of (from left) Charlotte Bailey, operations director, Ken Miller product director and Zandra Moore CEO at Panintelligence in Yeadon. Picture Tony Johnson.

Firebolt, the cloud data warehouse, has entered into a technology partnership with Leeds-based Panintelligence.

Nouras Haddad, Vice President of Alliances at Firebolt, which is based in Israel and has operations in the US, said the combination of the two companies provided a strong service for fast-growing technology businesses globally.

Firebolt's US staff are based in Wilmington, Delaware. The company employs around 100 staff altogether.

Established in 2014, Panintelligence’s platform has more than 200,000 users.

Panintelligence, which is led by CEO Zandra Moore, provides software which operates across a wide range of sectors, from healthcare and local government, to retail and education.

Charlotte Bailey, COO of Panintelligence, said: “Our customers are trying to derive more insight from their data but struggle with the complexity of achieving that outcome with scalability and performance of some traditional database solutions.

"Panintelligence and Firebolt bring cost effective, self-service access to data so that domain experts can easily explore and analyse all their business data at any scale.”

As chief executive, Ms Moore has overseen a raft of major contract wins, including a significant deal in the US.

Last year, Panintelligence announced a partnership with a Boston-based fintech software firm.

The partnership marked the first deal originated in the US for Panintelligence since the business established an office in Boston in 2019.

Hound Software, which launched in Boston in 2017, specialises in the intelligent automation of critical business processes, such as revenue management and compliance.

The platform connects diverse software systems, users and customers, largely for clients in the banking and financial services sectors.