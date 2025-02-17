Leeds-based MPCC celebrates after ranking 14th on the UK’s Top 100 SME list

The MPCC Group, based on Millshaw Industrial Estate in Leeds is today celebrating after being commended as one of the Top 100 SMEs in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 1989, MPCC has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of pump and compressor components for the marine, industrial, healthcare and offshore oil & gas markets.

Amidst hundreds of entries from a diverse range of sectors, MPCC has been ranked 14th overall in the Elite Business 100 (EB100). To celebrate this phenomenal achievement, MPCC will attend a coveted awards evening on March 13 in St Paul’s, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EB100 is the definitive league table of the top 100 SME’s in the UK, where companies are ranked on a series of categories, from community engagement to innovation and growth. These businesses are highlighted for exhibiting excellence within the SME community and showcased for their dedication to the UK’s thriving entrepreneurial mindset.

In-house Engineering

“The EB100 is evidence of the overwhelming entrepreneurial spirit in the UK” said Piers Linney, Former investor on BBC's Dragon's Den and Co-Founder of Implement AI.

“Across every sector, we have seen some truly impressive businesses that are devoted to achieving in all areas.”

“This achievement means a lot to us” said Thomas Bray, Managing Director of the MPCC Group. “Our entire ethos is to put people first, whether they are our colleagues, our customers, or our community as a whole. Placing 14th in the entirety of the UK is a significant milestone for us, and testament to the talented group of individuals who make up our team”.