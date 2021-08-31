Leeds-based holiday airline Jet2 enters into agreement to purchase 36 Airbus aircraft
Holiday airline Jet2 has entered into an agreement to purchase 36 Airbus A321 aircraft.
It has also agreed flexibility to extend the order up to 60 aircraft to meet the future anticipated growth of its leisure travel business and to refresh its existing aircraft fleet.
The statement added: "The firm ordered aircraft deliveries stretch over five years until 2028, and at current list prices represent a total value of approximately $4.9billion, with a total transaction value for up to 60 aircraft of approximately $8.1billion, though the company has negotiated significant discounts from the list price.
"The company will retain flexibility in determining the most favourable method of financing the aircraft, which will be through a combination of internal resources and debt."
Jet2 plc's Executive Chairman Philip Meeson said: "We are delighted to have placed this order with Airbus and are proud to operate this aircraft which has more seats, provides additional operating benefits through lower fuel consumption and is, in our opinion, the most efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft in its class today."