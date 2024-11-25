Leeds-based fitness company has big plans for growth

COPA and FIT UK, two sector leading training providers in the fitness and wellbeing industry have joined forces. The two businesses have combined their expertise to boost growth and innovation across the learning and development sector.

Gareth James, Managing Director at COPA said: “I’m really excited about what this means for the fitness sector as well as the learning and development sector. Together COPA based in Wales and FIT UK based in Leeds will be able to support more people into a fitness career. Whether they are studying an apprenticeship and are in the early stages of their career, or they are looking to progress their career.

“By joining forces we will make a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of communities across England, Wales and even the Middle East. We’ll help learners and organisations promote healthier lifestyles and increase the opportunities for people to achieve their fitness goals.”

The two training providers plan to build on COPA’s strong presence in Wales and FIT UK’s reputation in England and the Middle East. Working together will allow greater access to training and apprenticeship opportunities and allow them to reach more people in more communities.

Joining forces will also mean a wider range of products and courses on offer for learners and apprentices. The courses will support those both entering the industry and those already working in the fitness, education and wellbeing industry.

The businesses plan to make a significant impact on communities in which it operates. It will help promote healthier lifestyles and increase prospects for people to achieve their fitness goals.

Alan Reddin, Head of Business Development and Operations at FIT UK said, "Working in collaboration, we will expand our apprenticeship and commercial course offerings across England, Wales and the UAE. Together we’re committed to delivering education that empowers people with the skills, knowledge and qualifications to excel. Our courses align with the evolving demands of the industry, helping employers to grow and succeed.”

COPA and FIT UK are committed to helping people gain the skills and qualifications to excel in their career. COPA offers a range of short courses and apprenticeships across a variety of sectors, from active leisure and hospitality to construction and teaching. FIT UK is an award winning training provider supporting employers and learners within the fitness and active leisure industry.