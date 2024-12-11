Leeds-Based brand ‘Fingsbyfloss’ celebrates second birthday at Hyde Park Book Club

It began in a dorm room at Leeds Arts University in late 2022, and two years later, Fingsbyfloss has cemented itself as one of the UK’s most exciting sustainable fashion brands.

The brainchild of founder Flossie Tuppen, Fingsbyfloss was born from a student’s creative solution to a classic problem: the Christmas gift budget.

Flossie started by crafting handmade scarves for friends and family using repurposed fabrics. What began as a personal project soon captured the attention of Leeds locals, sparking demand for her bold, one-of-a-kind creations.

Today, Fingsbyfloss is a movement as much as it is a brand. Floss oversees every detail, from sourcing materials to designing collections, managing marketing, and even writing the copy.

True to her sustainable ethos, she works exclusively with second-hand fabrics, with materials sourced everywhere from local charity shops to her grandfather’s wardrobe. Each item is handmade, ensuring every piece has tremendous love and care in every stitch.

While this approach means stock is limited, it’s only added to the fervour surrounding Fingsbyfloss. Collections frequently sell out within minutes of dropping, and the brand has garnered attention from fashion heavyweights like Vogue and New Wave Magazine.

Yet despite the national acclaim, Fingsbyfloss remains firmly rooted in its spiritual home of Leeds, where its journey began.

This week, the brand celebrated its second birthday in style with an event at Hyde Park Book Club, drawing in supporters from across the city and beyond. For Floss, the milestone is as much about community as it is about success—a reflection of how far creativity and sustainability can go when given room to grow.

Fingsbyfloss may be two years old, but its story feels like its story is only just beginning.

Speaking of the event she states: “It was a wonderful experience, celebrating the beautifully like-minded people that surround the brand, bringing together all the people who have held Fings up over the past two years, slowing down our wardrobes as well as our minds”.