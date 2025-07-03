Leeds bars and pubs see a sevenfold rise in live music gigs

Leeds’ nightlife turned up the volume in May, with a sevenfold year-on-year increase in live music gigs, driven by rising local talent and the thriving hospitality sector, according to new data from GigPig.

Renowned for its incredible nightlife and rich musical heritage, Leeds is proving it’s not just a stop on the tour but a headline act in its own right.

Now, the city’s hospitality scene is stepping into the spotlight, with bars and pubs powering the growth, and the 228 licensed premises are driving Loiner's City to be one of the UK’s most vibrant live music hotspots.

New data from GigPig, the UK’s largest live music marketplace, shows that live music gigs in Leeds experienced a 662% year-on-year increase in live music gigs booked via the platform, soaring from just 237 in 2023 to 1,761 gigs in 2024.

Data from GigPig has revealed that 12,832 live gigs have been facilitated through the platform since 2022, contributing nearly £900,000 to the artist economy.

But May was when the city's live music activity started to amplify, with a 62% increase in performances compared to the monthly average of 487.

With 791 gigs happening in May alone, Leeds’ music venues are proving that live entertainment is a central part of the city's cultural offering.

Fuelled by an increase in bars and pubs hosting live music and a growing network of genre-diverse artists, Leeds' nightlife scene is thriving.

The data also highlights a sharp rise in live music bookings at 8pm, with 603 performances kicking off in the city’s golden hour, proving that timing matters.

Leeds is now home to 67 live music venues booked through the GigPig platform, with genres Pop (55 gigs), Soul (36), and R&B (34) emerging as crowd favourites, reflecting the city’s rich musical diversity and the tastes of its night-time audience.

“We’re delighted to be the catalyst for a diverse range of artists being able to gig in their preferred locations, they are the lifeblood of our night time economy,” said Mick Forster, GigPig’s CEO.

“We’re committed to revolutionising the music industry and supporting the hospitality sector, and we can’t wait to see how the live music scene now evolves in Leeds.”

Leading the live music charge are five powerhouse venues that are defining Leeds’ new era of entertainment.

From new kid on the block to nightlife royalty, Rita’s has quickly become Leeds’ go-to for live music and chaotic good times. With 1,415 gigs booked through GigPig, this Beerhall-meets-Ballroom party palace hosts everything from acoustic sing-alongs to Disco DJs and full-band blowouts.

Don’t be fooled by the name, as The End is where the night really begins. This vibrant venue is where brunch turns into basslines, and your quick drink becomes an all-nighter. DJs dominate the decks with Nu-Disco, Funky House and classic anthems, making it one of Leeds’ most electric weekend hangouts, where they take advantage of the 8pm golden hour to set the tone for big nights out.

Hidden beneath the city’s streets, Distrikt is the definition of underground cool. With a stacked line-up of House, Minimal, Disco and the city's second most popular genre, Soul, from Tuesday through Saturday, this intimate hotspot delivers high-octane energy and top-tier sound in every set.

With 438 gigs booked for 2025 alone, Neighbourhood is giving NYC nightlife a run for its money. From bottomless brunches to blowout performances, it’s all about turning the party dial up to full throttle. Friday and Saturday nights are where it shines, with live sets that light up the venue and keep the dancefloor alive.

Katie O’Brien’s is a live music powerhouse and tops the leaderboard with a staggering 1,871 gigs booked. This place has all the good stuff: the perfect pour of Guinness, staff who treat you like family, and live music that gets under your skin in the best way. Every weekend, the stage comes alive with some of the region’s finest talent, from acoustic singers to high-energy party bands.

As May shaped up to be Leeds’ loudest month and venues stepping up their bookings across the board, it’s clear that the city is ready to party, and live music is leading the charge.