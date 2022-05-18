TRIM-IT lets its customers book a barber to their home, office - or even to the gym.

Darren Tenkorang and his founding team created the business during their studies at the University of Sussex, initially launching in London.

And now the business has landed in Leeds in partnership with local barber Ross Fadez.

Ross has been cutting hair for more than three years and specialises in fades.

Using the TRIM-IT app, customers can now book a one-on-one experience with Ross at a location that suits them - he'll arrive in a van that has a built-in heating system to keep customers toasty.

Ross said: "I’ve always been particular about my own hair and wanted to offer people the barbering experience I was seeking myself.

"Barbering is about so much more than cutting hair - it’s a state of mind, helping people with self-confidence and a key part of somebody’s lifestyle.

"Being able to deliver that for somebody means a lot to me and continues to give me the passion I have for the craft today.”

TRIM-IT has also partnered with Harry’s, a men’s personal care brand, which stocks its products in the mobile barbershops.

As part of the partnership, Harry’s has connected TRIM-IT with its social mission partner Shout, which has been providing barbers with the opportunity to participate in mental health training.

SHOUT is a free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging support service for anyone experiencing mental health issues.

Recognising that the barber chair is a safe space for men to open up, SHOUT's training equips barbers with the knowledge and resources to support and signpost customers to mental health services.