Leeds Baby Bank receives hundreds of baby wraps as business backs urgent appeal for donations

The charity, based in the St John's Centre, supports children living in poverty across the city and has seen a surge in the number of families needing support.

It saw referrals double from 500 to 1,000 in 2021 alone and needs to raise £90,000 a year to run its services.

Pro 11 Wellbeing, an Ossett-based podiatry and sports product provider, has now donated more than 1,900 baby wraps to the baby bank and My Eco Baby, a Wakefield shop raising money for Wakefield Street Kitchen.

Volunteers from Leeds Baby Bank, Esme Varley (left) and Angela Rai, which supports children living in poverty across the city (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

A spokesperson for Leeds Baby Bank said: “The massive donation of slings by Pro 11 Wellbeing means that we can ensure mums and dads are able to take their little ones out safely.

"We want to say a huge thank you from us at Leeds Baby Bank.”

Set up in 2017 by Chantal Nogbou, the charity supports children and families by providing basic essentials such as nappies, formula, clothes and toys for children aged 0-5.

The managing director of Pro 11 Wellbeing, Andrew Dickinson, said: “At Pro 11 Wellbeing our ethos is to support people to lead a happy and healthy life.

Pro 11 Wellbeing’s managing director, Andrew Dickinson (right), pictured with Office Manager, Tamsin Duce (left)

"The end of 2021 was a time to recognise how lucky we are to be able to do that and to support those who may not be so fortunate this new year.

"We’re so thankful that we’ve been able to do that by helping to provide many women and newborn babies with essential items.

“We’re Yorkshire through and through. We live in Yorkshire, our company is based here and so are our friends and family. To be able to help our local community in this way is so important to us.”

You can donate to Leeds Baby Bank here.