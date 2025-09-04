Tesco is the first retailer to open its doors at the 24-acre mixed-use development Aire Park in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Express store opened on August 19 and the retailer occupies a 3,488 square foot unit on the ground floor of 3 South Brook Street.

Having already attracted tenants including legal firm Devonshires, workplace pensions provider TPT and investment platform interactive investor, Aire Park’s new commercial district at South Brook Street will eventually feature almost 750,000 feet of new office space on Leeds South Bank. 1 & 3 South Brook Street have already created space for over 2,000 workers, offering 210,000 square feet of Grade-A commercial space, including some of the biggest in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco Express has opened its doors at Aire Park | Tesco @ Aire Park

Expected to be fully complete in 2032, the Aire Park development as a whole will span 24 acres of the city’s South Bank, delivering an expansive eight-acre public park, more than one million square feet of commercial space and 1,350 homes. The new district at Leeds’ South Bank is being built by Vastint UK to transform a former industrial site into a vibrant new neighbourhood. Aire Park will act as a catalyst for inward investment, as well as enhanced connectivity between the South Bank and the city centre. The public park will host one of the largest outdoor event spaces and children’s play areas in the city.

Once complete, South Brook Street will feature seven buildings with 700,000 square feet of Grade-A office space, creating space for over 10,000 workers, alongside 40,000 square feet of retail space. It’s expected the retail will feature a variety of local independent operators unique to the area and nationally recognised brands.

Stephen Lindley, managing director at Vastint UK who are behind the development, said: “Tesco is a welcome addition to 3 South Brook Street and will provide a convenient and reliable retail option for not only the employees at South Brook Street but also visitors to the evolving eight-acre public park at the heart of the development, and the people who will eventually call Aire Park home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tristan Emptage, Property Planning Manager at Tesco, said: “We’re excited to be the first retailer at Aire Park and look forward to seeing the benefits the ongoing development brings to Leeds. Our new store will play an active role in the community and offer a wide range of products to customers and great value through our Clubcard prices promotions.”