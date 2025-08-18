Leeds' Aim2Learn secures £3.4m for West Yorkshire adult education from Mayor

Leeds-based education firm Aim2Learn has secured £3.4million to help get more people into jobs across West Yorkshire through new training courses – with guaranteed job interviews at the end.

More than 2,000 residents across Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees will benefit from the new fully-funded courses – including their innovative targeted employment programmes – thanks to investment from the Mayor of West Yorkshire’s adult skills fund.

Aim2Learn tutors at their Bradford, Leeds and Huddersfield bases will be delivering courses covering English, Maths and basic digital skills.

The targeted employment programs are intensive courses co-created with employers and offer qualifications tailored to sector-specific needs. Learners will get personalised support and guaranteed job interviews to boost their chances of securing sustainable employment.

Tutor with learner on an Aim2Learn course at their Sugar Mill centre, Leeds

Aim2Learn works with major employers in security and digital infrastructure, lining up job opportunities for learners successfully completing courses – with jobs ranging from CCTV operators to network engineers.

The firm has already successfully joined forces with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to become a leader in training the next generation of telecoms engineers and learner survey stats from 2024/25 show Aim2Learn scored:

8.95/10 for overall course experience

8.9/10 for engaging learning

8.89/10 for improved job prospects after completing Aim2Learn course

8.99/10 for knowledge and confidence in skills after Aim2Learn course

Stuart Littlewood, Managing Director of Aim2Learn, said: “This is about changing lives. It seems clichéd, but it’s absolutely true and it’s what Aim2Learn do. We don’t just train people, we give them the tools to secure a job, do it well and progress.

Leeds-based Aim2Learn's MD, Stuart Littlewood

“Thanks to this critical funding from the Mayor of West Yorkshire, it will mean more job opportunities for people who are often in long-term or generational unemployment. In the past we’ve had three generations of one family in our classroom, so we know it works.

“It’s about intervention and breaking that cycle, all while helping grow the economy because the more people in jobs means more people spending money.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:“Aim2Learn is going the extra mile to ensure that adult learners are engaged in education, transforming lives and communities.

“Through our £67 million investment in adult skills, we’re offering a vital leg-up to people who want to better their lives through new training and better-paid work.

Aim2Learn tutor in class at a Leeds centre

“By investing in essential skills like English and Maths alongside technical qualifications, we’re equipping people with the skills they need to succeed, supporting local businesses, and building a stronger, brighter economy for all.”

Aim2Learn also hopes to:

provide breakfast for the most disadvantaged adults

roll out another breakfast club at a local school

offer free gym memberships to some of the most disadvantaged residents across West Yorkshire

run school careers visits

undertake community volunteering

Adults 19+ from across Bradford, Kirklees and Leeds can contact Aim2Learn for more information and see if they are eligible for a course via their website www.aim2learn.org