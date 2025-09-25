Leeds agency named as lead strategic creative agency for global brand
Following a competitive pitch process, McCann was selected for its ability to combine strategic insights with bold, results-driven creativity. This new partnership builds on the agency’s successful two-year collaboration with Flymo UK, a fellow brand within the Husqvarna Group.
During its work with Flymo, McCann launched the brand’s first-ever battery-powered campaign, ‘Easi Does It,’ driving an impressive 4% growth in Flymo’s battery segment. These measurable results and the agency’s innovative approach were key factors in securing the Gardena account.
Olly Sowden, managing director at McCann Leeds, said: “We’re thrilled that Gardena has entrusted us to help shape its global brand journey. This partnership is a real testament to the strong collaboration and creativity across our teams, both here in Leeds and with our colleagues across our network. Together, we’re looking forward to making a meaningful impact and driving Gardena’s growth.”
Nadine Peter, head of brand and communication at Gardena, added: “Partnering with McCann marks a pivotal new chapter for Gardena as we look to drive growth across global markets. Their strategic rigor and creative ambition make them the ideal partner for our future vision.”
McCann will act as Gardena's brand guardian, shaping its creative strategy. The agency’s first creative campaign for the brand will debut next season focusing on its water unit.