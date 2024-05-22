Leeds agency directors receive two prestigious BIMA 100 awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds-based design agency celebrates a double win at the prestigious BIMA 100 (British Interactive Media Association) awards.

Co-founders and Directors of sustainable website development agency madeby.studio, Matt Wheeler and Sam Taylor, celebrate a double win at the BIMA 100 (British Interactive Media Association) awards, an esteemed list recognising the UK's most influential figures in digital and tech.

Taking home two wins in the ‘Champion for Change: Planet’ and ‘Rising Stars’ categories, the Leeds-based duo join the ranks of luminaries like Jamal Edwards MBE, Stephen Fry, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, and Dame Martha Lane Fox.

Wheeler received the coveted ‘Champion for Change: Planet’ award, a testament to his commitment to reducing the digital sector’s carbon footprint. “It is an incredible honour to receive recognition for our work in Green Technology,” says Wheeler. “Being named as part of the BIMA 100’s Champion for Change is a testament to our mission to build a more sustainable digital world.”

Matt Wheeler (Left) and Sam Taylor (Right)

Over the past two years, Wheeler and Taylor have pivoted the company to focus exclusively on building sustainable websites. “Many companies are unaware of their websites' environmental impact,” explains Wheeler, “we empower them to build high-performing websites that put people and the planet first. ”

“Energy-efficient websites don’t just cut down on emissions, they’re quicker, perform better for SEO and provide a better user experience.” By optimising code, using renewable energy hosting, and making sustainable design choices, Wheeler cites a recent project that was “cleaner than 89 per cent of websites globally”.

Sparked by their commitment to sustainability, Wheeler and Taylor also launched GreenTech Gathering, a network of over 600 individuals passionate about making a positive environmental impact. The most recent gathering, which sold out weeks in advance, highlights the growing interest in GreenTech.

“What began as a small idea to help the North meet Net Zero Goals has snowballed into a vibrant community focused on knowledge sharing and collaboration.” Taylor says.

Now recognised as a ‘one-to-watch’, Taylor walks home with the BIMA 100’s ‘Rising Star’ award, a category for anyone aged 30 or younger, earmarked for exceptional talent and success in the industry.